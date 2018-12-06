Tech Company Names New CEO

Omar Nicola Image: Courtesy Charlie Terenzio

Sarasota's Revcontent, an online content discovery platform, recently hired Omar Nicola as the company’s next chief executive officer. Nicola will replace founder and current CEO John Lemp, who will remain the chair of Revcontent’s board of directors. Nicola co-founded Kixer, a mobile advertising technology company that connects publishers and users with mobile app recommendations. Kixer was acquired by Lakana and its parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, in 2015, and Nicola served as Nexstar's senior vice president for revenue and operations until 2017.