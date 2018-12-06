Sales Gallery for New Downtown Condo Building Opens Next Month

A rendering of The DeMarcay Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Sales of condos in DeMarcay, a new luxury project set to be built at 33 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, will begin in January. The sales gallery for the project will be located across the street from the project, which is being developed by GK Development, Inc. The general contractor for the project is Voeller Construction, Inc.; Sarasota's Parker Walter Group Inc. is the architect. The interior design by Chicago's Ma’am Design Collective will honor the site’s history as a cigar factory and hotel. The 18-story building will feature a resort-style rooftop pool with views of the Gulf of Mexico and Sarasota Bay. Prices will range from over $600,000 to over $3 million. Construction is expected to begin next summer.