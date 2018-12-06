Dentist Opens New Office in Lakewood Ranch

Dr. Allison O'Brien's new office Image: Courtesy Cait Clenney

Dr. Allison O'Brien is celebrating the opening of her new dental office with a ribbon cutting next week. O'Brien is a general dentist who practices in Lakewood Ranch, Bradenton, Sarasota and the Myakka City area. Her new office is located at 8936 77th Terrace E., Suite 103, Lakewood Ranch. The ribbon cutting takes place at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.