Chef Lends Support to Sustainable Seafood Movement

Steve Phelps, the chef and owner of the Sarasota restaurant Indigenous, recently added his name to the Portland Pact for Sustainable Seafood.

By Staff 12/6/2018 at 3:32pm

Steve Phelps

Steve Phelps, the chef and owner of the Sarasota restaurant Indigenous, recently added his name to the Portland Pact for Sustainable Seafood. The Pact was created to highlight the need for fisheries management policies that ensure a steady supply of sustainable domestic seafood. It calls for the conservation of measures in the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act, the primary law governing fishing in U.S. waters, and asks that fisheries management decisions be science-based, avoid overfishing and ensure the timely recovery of depleted fish stocks.

seafood, fish, restaurants, environment, food, Biz Daily, Steve Phelps, indigenous
