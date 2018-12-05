Wealth Management Firm Launches New Division for Businesses, Nonprofits

Patrick Baumann Image: Courtesy Patrick Collins

The Venice wealth management firm Pinkerton, Harkins & Mehserle Private Wealth recently launched FourThought Institutions, a division dedicated to meeting the investment and retirement plan needs of businesses and nonprofits. FourThought is led by Patrick Baumann, the former corporate treasurer for Harris, a $20 billion global technology company and defense contractor. FourThought offers consulting services that include the development of investment policy statements, Employee Retirement Income Security Act compliance reviews, plan designs and reviews, fund manager selection and more.