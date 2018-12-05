Professor's Business Writing Guide Translated Into Chinese

Wilma Davidson Image: Courtesy Rich Shopes

Taiwan's Heliopolis Culture Group recently published a Chinese translation of Business Writing: What Works, What Won’t, a how-to guide written by University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee professor Wilma Davidson. The book was first published in English in 1994 by St. Martin’s Press, a division of Macmillan Publishers, and was revised in 2001 and 2015. Almost 50,000 copies of the book have been sold in North America. It is intended to serve as a guide to successful business writing for college students and business executives. The book contains examples of well-written memos, reports and other business documents, as well as practical tips.