Liz Taylor and Olivia D'Amico of Kinspoke Want to Bring the Community Together This Holiday Season

Kinspoke will offer two wreath-making workshops: one Saturday, Dec. 8, and one Wednesday, Dec. 19. Image: Olivia D'Amico

When friends and artists Olivia D'Amico and Liz Taylor decided to start their boutique design company, Kinspoke, their No. 1 goal was building community—so much so that they made sure to incorporate the word "kin" in the name.

Kinspoke offers a variety of services that take advantage of Taylor and D'Amico's talents and fine-arts backgrounds, from graphic and floral design to sculptural installations and even stationery, like journals and postcards. And this year, the pair branched out even more, hosting flower workshops and "bloom bars" at local businesses, including Buttermilk Handcrafted Food in Sarasota and Tellers and Oscura Cafe + Bar in Bradenton.

"As graphic designers, we're constantly staring at the computer," D'Amico says. "Our events allow us to use our hands, to get away from the screen and interact with people in the community."

This month, the pair are hosting two wreath-making workshops—one Saturday, Dec. 8, at Oscura Cafe, and one on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at the Market at Lakewood Ranch.

"We started making wreaths last year, and we got a great response from people wanting to purchase them," Taylor says. "So we knew we wanted to have a wreath-making workshop around Christmas this year. It's an easy entry point for floral design, and it's something you can make and then enjoy throughout the holiday season."

Attendees will use wooden embroidery hoops and festive greens to make their wreaths. Image: Olivia D'Amico

Attendees at the workshop will work with a wooden embroidery hoop and a variety of festive greens, like pine, cedar and evergreen, which will dry over the next few weeks. D'Amico and Taylor will open the class with a brief lesson about wreath-making, then make themselves available to help students with their designs as the class gets underway; students will leave with a 12-inch circular wreath and a small, triangular cinnamon wreath. Oscura Cafe will offer a Kinspoke-exclusive latte, and because a craft isn't officially finished until it's Instagrammed, D'Amico, a professional photographer, will take photos of each student with their creation.

And Taylor and D'Amico emphasize that anyone can participate in the workshop—where they're a novice crafter or a seasoned pro.

"It's for every level," D'Amico says. "We want to give people the space and the time to create something beautiful and meet new friends."

Kinspoke's wreath-making workshop takes place this Saturday at Oscura Cafe & Bar in Bradenton from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; tickets are $40 and available here; price includes materials and a specialty latte from Oscura. The pair will also pop up at the Market at Lakewood Ranch on Dec. 19 from 6-7 p.m; tickets are $42.63 and materials are included.