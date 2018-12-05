Air Conditioning Company Buys Naming Rights to New Braves Ballpark

A rendering of CoolToday Park inside the stadium currently under construction Image: Courtesy Beth Marshall

The cooling, heating, plumbing, electrical and solar company CoolToday recently purchased the naming rights to the Atlanta Braves' new spring training ballpark in North Port. The stadium will be known as CoolToday Park, with a 20-year agreement that includes scoreboard and dugout signage for CoolToday as well as exterior signage and promotional opportunities for additional events held at the facility. The first game that will be played at the park, currently under construction, will feature the Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, March 24.