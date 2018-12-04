  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

Boating

New Marina Opens

The marina at One Particular Harbour Margaritaville has 55 wet slips and an enclosed boathouse capable of housing 128 vessels.

By Staff 12/4/2018 at 10:44am

The new marina at One Particular Harbour Margaritaville

Image: Rob Harris

The new marina at One Particular Harbour Margaritaville in Bradenton recently opened. The marina provides direct, no-bridge access to Anna Maria Sound, Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, and includes 55 wet slips for boats up to 45 feet long and an enclosed boathouse capable of housing 128 vessels up to 42 feet long. One Particular Harbour is being developed by Minto Communities and Margaritaville Holdings. A Compass hotel by Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts and a freestanding Floridays restaurant also are planned for the development. Both will be located adjacent to the marina. Construction on the hotel and restaurant is slated to begin early next year.

