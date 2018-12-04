  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

One Book

Author David Grann Talks About Killers of the Flower Moon

The best-selling nonfiction murder mystery about mass killings in the Osage Nation in the 1920s is Sarasota County’s 2019 One Book.

By Ilene Denton 12/4/2018 at 4:20pm

Image: Courtesy Sarasota County Library System

David Grann is author of the best-selling 2017 book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. The book chronicles the shocking true story of the murders of dozens of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s—at the time the wealthiest people per capita in the world because of the oil riches they discovered beneath their rocky Oklahoma reservation.

Killers of the Flower Moon is the Sarasota County Library System’s 2019 One Book. Residents are encouraged to read it and then attend several free public events being planned around it throughout the year.  For event details, visit facebook.com/onebooksarasota.

Grann will be in Sarasota and Venice Jan. 24 as part of the One Book program. We talked with him about his book, and what he hopes readers will come away with.

How did you hear about these shocking murders?

“Somebody had mentioned the case to me but didn’t know much about it. I decided to make a trip out to the Osage Nation in 2011; I was just curious if I could learn more. I was walking around the Osage Nation Museum and came across the photograph, taken in 1924, that I featured across the title page of the book. It shows the members of the Osage Nation alongside white settlers. I noticed a portion of the photo had been cut out of it, and when I asked the museum director about it she pointed to the missing area and said she’d removed it because the devil was standing right there. That devil turned out to be the white man who was responsible for many of the murders. The book grew out of trying to understand who that person was who perpetrated one of the most sinister crimes in American history. The Osage had removed that panel because they couldn’t forget it.”

How come so few of us knew about this dark chapter in American history?

“For the same reason these crimes were neglected for so many years, because the victims were Native Americans. It’s not central to our national consciousness and our national teaching. It’s a real tragedy.” 

Were you surprised at the book’s success?

“Yes. This was not something that was taught at schools, and I wasn’t sure it would be something people would be willing to read. I took about five years to research it, and when I finished the book, my wife—my best editor, my best supporter—said, ‘Well, you did this because it matters.’ 

“The reason that compelled me to write it was to address my own ignorance and hopefully make this part of our national consciousness where it belongs; it’s been gratifying because it has struck a chord.” 

How have members of the Osage Nation reacted to the book?

“The first thing before the book came out, I told the book publisher, ‘You need to send me back to these towns where so much of my reporting took place; I feel beholden to go back there.’ My first visit was to Fairfax, where many of the murders took place. It’s one of these small rural towns; a lot of the town is boarded up and maybe a thousand people live there now. I was told, ‘You’ve got to be prepared; maybe one person will be there.’ But when I got there, there were hundreds and hundreds of people lined up. Nothing has ever meant more to me than that experience.” 

What do you hope readers will come away with?

“I hope they will become more deeply aware of the treatment of the Osage and Native Americans. I hope they will reckon with this part of history. I hope they will make this story part of the national consciousness where it belongs, and hopefully have a better understanding of events today. I’m not naïve; human nature is human nature. But I hope that learning from these deeds we won’t repeat the past.”

“I’m a generalist, I write something and often let go. [But] this book changed me. It opened up my mind to our history; it changed my perspective, my understanding. I have so many new friends because of that book. The book is done, but that goes on.”

UPCOMING ONE BOOK EVENTS*

Jan. 3, 10:30 a.m. at the Selby Library Auditorium: Sara O’Donnell, a curator at the Osage Nation Historical Preservation Office in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, will present a talk on Osage history and the background for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Jan. 24, 10 a.m. at Venice Theatre and 7 p.m. at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium: Author David Grann will speak about his best-selling book.

Both talks are free; register here.

*More events, including a Reader’s Theater performance by the Asolo Rep and photographic exhibits at area libraries, will be announced throughout 2019. For updates, visit facebook.com/onebooksarasota.

Filed under
One Book One Community, Biz Daily, books
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Super Grouper

Looking for a Great Grouper Sandwich? Here's How to Find One

11:51am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Hanukkah Festivals, Sushi Socials and More Local Dining Events

9:53am By Giulia Heyward

Grub hub

10 Bucks Or Less: Gulf Gate Food + Beer

12/04/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

High Five

An Out-of-Town Food Critic's Five Go-To Restaurants in Sarasota and Manatee

11/30/2018 By Laura Reiley

Arts & Entertainment

Review

WBTT Celebrates the Music of Marvin Gaye: Prince of Soul

11:41am By Kay Kipling

Publishing

Professor's Business Writing Guide Translated Into Chinese

10:11am By Staff

Sports

Air Conditioning Company Buys Naming Rights to New Braves Ballpark

9:43am By Staff

One Book

Author David Grann Talks About Killers of the Flower Moon

12/04/2018 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Designing Women Boutique "Viva Italia" Gala

12/04/2018 Photography by Robert Castro

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Seagulls on Siesta Beach

12/03/2018 Illustrations by John Pirman

Fashion & Shopping

Super Sunscreens

5 Sunscreens Dermatologists Swear By

12/03/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Treasure Hunter

Jan Holman’s Sea Hagg Sells Nautical Salvage From Times Gone By

12/03/2018 By Susan Burns

Happy Holidays

Need Some Style Inspiration This Hanukkah? Look No Further

11/30/2018 By Heather Saba

Fashion

Winter Fashion 2018: City Chic

11/29/2018 Photography by Mark Farmwald Styled by Lesley Webber

Retail

Great Grandson of Bealls Founder Named Retailer's Next President

11/28/2018 By Staff

Retail

Average Spending By Thanksgiving Weekend Shoppers Tops $313

11/28/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Coldwell Banker Names New Branch Manager

12/03/2018 By Staff

Deals

Former Furniture Store Sold for $1.4 Million

11/30/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 1920s Bradenton Bungalow

11/30/2018 By Robert Plunket

Top Sales

High Prices in Hi Hat Ranch, Tocobaga Bay

11/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Architecture Events

A Downtown Walking Tour, a Closer Look at Architect Philip Johnson and More

11/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Tis the Season

Holiday Tour of Homes is Dec. 1-2

11/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Finance

Wealth Management Firm Launches New Division for Businesses, Nonprofits

9:51am By Staff

Data

Crime Flat in Sarasota County, Up in Manatee County

12/04/2018 By Staff

Boating

New Marina Opens

12/04/2018 By Staff

Environment

Climate Change Conference Set for Jan. 25

12/04/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Designing Women Boutique "Viva Italia" Gala

12/04/2018 Photography by Robert Castro

Philanthropy

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Names New Controller and Marketing Professional

12/04/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Construction

Builder Completes Nonprofit's New Aquatic Therapy Facility

9:36am By Staff

Super Sunscreens

5 Sunscreens Dermatologists Swear By

12/03/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Hemp Health Craze

CBD Is Smoking Hot in Retail—How Do You Tell the Good From the Bad?

12/03/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health care

Number of Uninsured Children Rises

11/30/2018 By Staff

Health care

American Life Expectancy Drops Again

11/29/2018 By Staff

Health care

Parkinson’s Nonprofit Leader Named Vice Chair of National Alliance

11/28/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe