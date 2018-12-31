Antiques Roadshow Taped at The Ringling to Air Jan. 24 and Feb. 4 and 11

Taping Antiques Roadshow at The Ringling last April. Image: Luke Crafton for WGBH, (c) WGBH 2018

Just over 2,500 lucky ticket holders—out of a colossal 15,772 applicants—converged on the Ringling Museum’s Ca d’Zan mansion last April to get face-to-face appraisals of their antiques and collectibles for possible airing on the popular PBS series, Antiques Roadshow.

If you’re doing the math, that means the 65 professional appraisers who flew in from around the country completed around 5,000 appraisals on that marathon day.

We will see just what some of our friends and neighbors learned when the episodes that were taped here air Monday nights, Jan. 24 and Feb. 4 and 11 on WEDU Public Television.

Or you can attend the advance screening hosted by The Ringling at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 in the Historic Asolo Theater. Tickets are free, but you need to register here.

The 23rd season of Antiques Roadshow, has a whole new look. It’s moved out of the convention centers of the past and into some of America’s most beloved historic estates. The season premiere, airing Jan. 7, 14 and 21, for example, was taped at Detroit’s historic Meadow Brook Hall. Ca d’Zan, of course, is the opulent Venetian Gothic mansion built in the 1920s by John and Mable Ringling.

Producers are releasing just one hint as to the treasures uncovered in Sarasota: “an 1886 Otto Georgi oil painting that leaves our appraiser speechless,” according to a spokeswoman. Our own Mr. Chatterbox took two unusual items to the Roadshow taping and had quite a day. Did he make the cut?