2019's Color of the Year is Living Coral—Here's How to Wear It

Pantone (the color authority) announced 2019's color of the year the first week of December, and if you haven’t heard, it's "living coral."

Described as “an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge,” the Pantone Color Institute says that the nurturing color appears in our natural surroundings, but also displays a lively presence within social media.

Basically, what that means to me is that my Instagram feed needs more outfits honoring the color of the year!

Now that I've been thinking about this color all month, I've decided I really like the color coral. Of course, I like a muted version of anything, so if you see me around wearing something coral, it will likely be a muted take on the color. But I’m excited to find ways to add it to my wardrobe, my beauty looks and even my home decor.

So because 2019 is just days away, I figured I'd challenge myself to find the coolest items on the Internet in Pantone's new "it" color.

I went beyond the realm of fashion and beauty, though—because in the world of Pantone, the color of year influences product development and purchasing decisions in all sorts of industries—home furnishings, industrial design, product, packaging and graphic design. So I'm also including a few of my favorite coral (and coral-ish) home pieces.

What do you think of this year’s color of the year?

Living Coral in Fashion

French Connection Sundae Stretch Minidress, $148 at Nordstrom // Down Bomber Puff Jacket, $1,125 at Barneys New York // Nike Women’s Odyssey React Running Shoe, $120 at Dillards // Sandrine Silk and Cotton-Blend Voile-Jacquard Blouse, $234 at Net-a-Porter // Burberry Oversized Double Breasted Wool and Cashmere Blend Coat, $2690 at Net-a-Porter // Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies 100 Satin Pumps, $745 at Net-a-Porter // The Mini Maestra Bag, $895 at Shopbop // BaubleBar Adelissa Flower Resin Earrings, $23 at Shopbop

Living Coral in Beauty

Chanel Le Vernis longwear nail color in "Coralium," $28 at Nordstrom // Tom Ford lip color in "Naked Coral," $55 at Saks Fifth Avenue // Lime Crime unicorn hair tint (semi-permanent), $16 at Nordstrom // NARSissist Wanted cheek palette, $59 at Bluemercury // Bvlgari Omnia coral jewel purse spray, $55 at Ulta // Tarte Tartelette Toasted eyeshadow palette, $39 at Ulta // Dr. PawPaw peach pink tinted balm, $10 at Anthropologie

Living Coral in Home

Kate Spade New York Rise & Shine thermal mug, $18 at Dillards // Slip for Beauty Sleep ‘slipsilk’ pure silk pillowcase, $85 at Nordstrom // Matouk Pezzo lap throw, $75 at Bloomingdale’s // Crosley UO exclusive coral canvas cruiser Bluetooth record player, $99 at Urban Outfitters // 4040 Locust leather butterfly chair cover, $229 at Urban Outfitters // KitchenAid Artisan Bird of Paradise five-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $280 at Crate & Barrel //Jenny Lind coral full bed, $599 at Crate & Barrel