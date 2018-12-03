Tourism Development Nonprofit Names Two New Communications and Content Staffers

Britney Guertin and Adam Cellini Image: Courtesy Britney Guertin

The tourism development nonprofit Visit Sarasota County recently hired Britney Guertin as its communications and content manager and Adam Cellini as its content coordinator. The new additions will be responsible for all aspects of the organization's communications, public relations and content creation and will work to increase the visibility and recognition of Sarasota County as a visitor destination. Guertin most recently worked as the public relations and social media director at Grapevine Communications, while Cellini spent the last three years as a reporter and weekend anchor for the Sarasota television news station WWSB.