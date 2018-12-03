Hurricane Season Ends

The Atlantic hurricane season ended on Friday with a total of 15 named storms, including eight hurricanes, two of which (hurricanes Florence and Michael) were considered "major," which means they were Category 3, 4 or 5 storms. "An average season has 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida panhandle on Oct. 10, killing dozens and causing billions of dollars in damage.