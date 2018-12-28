Fridays@5 at the Hermitage Artist Retreat

Playwright Craig Lucas Image: Courtesy The Hermitage Artist Retreat

It’s not every day that audiences get a sneak peek at a new theatrical piece in the works, but that’s what “Prelude to a Kiss: The Musical in the Making,” part of the Hermitage Artist Retreat’s Fridays@5 program on Jan. 4, is all about.

Playwright Craig Lucas (who wrote the original play Prelude to a Kiss), composer and playwright Sean Hartley, and composer and songwriter Daniel Messé will team to discuss the new musical of the play they’re creating at 5 p.m. Friday in the Palm House at the Hermitage in Englewood. Reservations for this free series are required at www.hermitageartistretreat.org.

Composer-playwright Sean Hartley Image: Courtesy The Hermitage Artist Retreat

Lucas has been in residence at the Hermitage Artist Retreat before, when he and composer Nico Muhly collaborated on Two Boys, an opera for the Metropolitan Opera. And prior to that, Lucas was the first playwright to receive the Hermitage’s Greenfield Prize for his play, Ode to Joy.

Among Lucas’s works are Blue Window, Longtime Companion, Reckless, Three Postcards and Prelude to a Kiss, which was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Sean Hartley is an award-winning lyricist, composer, playwright and producer whose musicals include Cupid and Psyche, Snow, Little Women and Love and Real Estate. And Daniel Messé is the founder/principal songwriter of the band Hem, as well as scoring The Public Theater’s 2009 production of Twelfth Night for Shakespeare in the Park. He is also the composer and co-lyricist of Amelie.

All programs are subject to change; please check the Hermitage Facebook page or www.hermitageartistreat.org for updates.