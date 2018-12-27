Your Top 6 Things to Do: Dec. 27-Jan. 2

The cast of On Your Feet! Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Dec. 26-30

The “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” when the Van Wezel presents the high-energy Broadway musical based on the life and music of Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio. Together they've won 26 Grammy Awards and sold 100 million records worldwide. Six performances through Dec. 30.

Sailor Circus Academy students perform acrobatic adagio. Image: John Jones

Dec. 27-30

Sailor Circus—that amazing troupe of youngsters age 8-18 who train in the circus arts under the tutelage of the Circus Arts Conservatory—has a new creative director who’s added fun surprises to the annual Big Top Holidays shows. Seven performances under the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park.

Now playing

Florida Studio Theatre presents this musical tribute to great female singer-songwriters like Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Joni Mitchell. Among the songs you’ll be humming along to are “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Jolene,” “Big Yellow Taxi.,” and “I Will Always Love You.” Through March 31 in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret.

Dec. 31

Who needs a traditional midnight ball drop? Sarasota celebrates the New Year with a giant yellow pineapple drop. The big annual downtown party fun starts at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue.

Dec. 31

Glowing furniture, a huge dance floor, live music and bottomless champagne—this is a New Year’s Eve party that illuminates the night. At the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium; a portion of ticket sales benefits the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County.

Dec. 31

Looking for a low-key family New Year’s Eve celebration? Check out the Starlight and Fire Celebration at Historic Spanish Point, with s’mores for roasting around a bonfire, music, games and crafts. The fun starts early at 6 p.m.