  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Dec. 27-Jan. 2

Sailor Circus Big Top Holidays, On Your Feet! at the Van Wezel and more.

By Ilene Denton 12/27/2018 at 11:02am

The cast of On  Your Feet!

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

On Your Feet!

Dec. 26-30

The “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” when the Van Wezel presents the high-energy Broadway musical based on the life and music of Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio. Together they've won 26 Grammy Awards and sold 100 million records worldwide. Six performances through Dec. 30. 

Sailor Circus Academy students perform acrobatic adagio.

Image: John Jones

Sailor Circus presents Big Top Holidays

Dec. 27-30

Sailor Circus—that amazing troupe of youngsters age 8-18 who train in the circus arts under the tutelage of the Circus Arts Conservatory—has a new creative director who’s added fun surprises to the annual Big Top Holidays shows. Seven performances under the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park.

Image: Matthew Holler

Guitar Girls

Now playing

Florida Studio Theatre presents this musical tribute to great female singer-songwriters like Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Joni Mitchell. Among the songs you’ll be humming along to are “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Jolene,” “Big Yellow Taxi.,” and “I Will Always Love You.” Through March 31 in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret. 

Image: Shutterstock.com

Downtown Sarasota New Year’s Eve block party

Dec. 31

Who needs a traditional midnight ball drop? Sarasota celebrates the New Year with a giant yellow pineapple drop. The big annual downtown party fun starts at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue.   

Sarasota Illumination New Year’s Eve party

Dec. 31

Glowing furniture, a huge dance floor, live music and bottomless champagne—this is a New Year’s Eve party that illuminates the night. At the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium; a portion of ticket sales benefits the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County. 

Starlight and Fire Celebration at Historic Spanish Point

Dec. 31

Looking for a low-key family New Year’s Eve celebration? Check out the Starlight and Fire Celebration at Historic Spanish Point, with s’mores for roasting around a bonfire, music, games and crafts. The fun starts early at 6 p.m.

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Special Events

Starlight and Fire: New Year’s Celebration

$15 per adult or $7 per child (12 and under) Historic Spanish Point

Presented by Historic Spanish Point.

Special Events

Sarasota Illumination New Year's Eve Party

$150; VIP tickets also available Sarasota Municipal Auditorium

The area's biggest ticketed New Year's Eve celebration.

Family

Sailor Circus presents Big Top Holidays

2:00 PM and 7:00 PM Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park

Students ages 8-18 dazzle audiences as they flip, fly and soar in this annual holiday production.

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Year in Review

Our Editors' Favorite Stories of 2018

9:53am By Staff

Case Closed

Hot Dogs With Natural Casing Are Worth Seeking Out

12/26/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

After a Rocky Start, The Overton Finds Its Footing

12/26/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Yoga and Brunch at the Westin, Tea Time and More Local Dining Events

12/20/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Dec. 27-Jan. 2

11:02am By Ilene Denton

Year in Review

Our Editors' Favorite Stories of 2018

9:53am By Staff

From the Editor

From the Editor: An Awakening at New College

12/26/2018 By Susan Burns

Environment

Pulitzer-Winning Historian Speaks in Sarasota on Jan. 15

12/21/2018 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 20-26

12/20/2018 By Ilene Denton

Events

Individual Tickets for Town Hall Lecture Series Now on Sale

12/19/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

New Year, New You

Make 2019 Your Best Year Yet With These Four Fab Finds

12/26/2018 By Megan McDonald

Chic in Sarasota

2019 Is the Year of the Headband

12/21/2018 By Heather Saba

Health

New Wellness Spa Opens

12/20/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Furniture and Art Store Opens

12/19/2018 By Staff

Data

Florida Consumer Confidence Drops for Fourth Straight Month

12/19/2018 By Staff

Best of the Year

Our Top 10 Stories of 2018

12/18/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Year in Review

Our Editors' Favorite Stories of 2018

9:53am By Staff

Real estate

Longboat Key Office Adds New Realtor

9:28am By Staff

Deals

Restaurant Property Sold for Almost $1.1 Million

9:20am By Staff

Making History

Saved From the Wrecking Ball, a Classic Bay Shore Road Home is This Month’s Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

12/26/2018 By Ilene Denton

New hires

Venice Real Estate Office Adds New Agent

12/26/2018 By Staff

Deals

Building Housing Downtown Pizzeria Sold for $355,000

12/21/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Services

Car Wash Hires New General Manager

3:00pm By Staff

Education

Well-Known University President to Headline Gulf Coast Community Foundation Luncheon

10:00am By Staff

Year in Review

Our Editors' Favorite Stories of 2018

9:53am By Staff

Trade

County Commissioner Picked Again to Lead Port Manatee Board

9:38am By Staff

Surviving Season

Nine Ways to Survive the Busy Months in Sarasota

12/26/2018 By Staff

Scrub Jay Blues

Saving Florida’s Friendliest Native Bird Matters

12/26/2018 By Dyllan Furness

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Nonprofits

$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program

3:00pm By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Help Mental Health Program for Children

3:00pm By Staff

Health care

Hospital Acquires New Robot to Treat Lung Cancer Patients

12/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Fund Cancer Patient Navigation Program

12/18/2018 By Staff

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dentist Opens New Office in Lakewood Ranch

12/06/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe