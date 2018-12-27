Well-Known University President to Headline Gulf Coast Community Foundation Luncheon

Freeman Hrabowski III (center) Image: Marlayna Demond for UMBC

Freeman Hrabowski III, the president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and a leader in promoting diversity in science and math fields, will be the featured speaker at the Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s next Better Together luncheon. Hrabowski will share his insights on how to provide more opportunity for all through academic innovation, high expectations and supportive philanthropy. Hrabowski has led the University of Maryland, Baltimore County since 1992; his own research and publications focus on science and math education, with special emphasis on minority participation and performance. A child leader in the civil rights movement, Hrabowski spent five days in jail as a 12-year-old after participating in the Children’s Crusade of 1963 organized by Martin Luther King Jr. in Birmingham, Alabama. The luncheon takes place Friday, March 8. Tickets will go on sale next month.