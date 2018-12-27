Real estate
Longboat Key Office Adds New Realtor
Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Cindy Fischer.
Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Cindy Fischer in its Longboat Key South office. A Key resident since 2002, Fischer is a licensed certified public accountant and has had a career in corporate accounting in several industries, including banking, manufacturing and wholesale distribution. She also has experience overseeing design and new construction for her own personal residences and as a company controller involved in office expansion.