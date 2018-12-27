Grant Will Help Mental Health Program for Children

Compeer Sarasota founder Ann Hartka Image: Everett Dennison

Compeer Sarasota was recently awarded a $95,000 grant to serve children from 5 to 17 with mental health disorders in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The grant, given by Compeer, based in Buffalo, New York, will be used to reach cities with high-growth populations where children currently remain on a waiting list, such as North Port and Venice. The Compeer Youth Mentoring Program encourages youth with mental health disorders to build self-confidence, self-reliance and healthy relationships through one-to-one mentorships.