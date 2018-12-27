Car Wash Hires New General Manager

Dana McCaffrey Image: Courtesy Kim Livengood

Tommy’s Express Car Wash, which opened in Sarasota in October, recently hired Dana McCaffrey as its general manager. McCaffrey has worked in sales, management and customer service. Prior to working at Tommy’s Express, she and her husband owned and operated Cruise Planners American Express, a travel agency franchise. In her new role as general manager, she will be responsible for all aspects of the business, including hiring, training, operations, customer service and growth development.