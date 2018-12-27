Nonprofits
$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program
The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services recently awarded a grant worth almost $1.5 million to JFCS of the Suncoast's Healthy Families/Healthy Children program. The grant completely funds the JFCS program, which provides skill-building services to promote healthy relationships and healthy parenting and co-parenting, while also helping participants achieve economic stability. The program is specifically targeted to serve low-income families.