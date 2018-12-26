Nine Ways to Survive the Busy Months in Sarasota

Don’t drive to and from the beaches between 1 and 8 p.m. The Florida Department of Transportation’s study of Lido, Longboat and Anna Maria shows that traffic is worse between these hours and, for some reason, it’s worse if you’re heading north.

Master the roundabouts. Here’s the rule: Slow down, look left and don’t be a jerk—some of this works in life, too!

Always carry something to read. A copy of War and Peace while you wait in the grocery store line works well.

Hit the farmers market early. We love the fresh organic produce and other goodies, but fighting people—and their pups—is maddening. Arrive no later than 7:30 a.m.

Try CBD. Advocates say this hemp product helps with anxiety. We won’t vouch for that, but you’ll find plenty of places to buy it around town.

Make reservations at your favorite restaurants. If you really want VIP treatment, be nice to your servers and tip generously.

Call iRide. This cute, free ride-sharing service can shuttle you all over the city of Sarasota. Hint: Drivers appreciate tips.

Pray that Easter comes early. It’s on April 21 this year.

Avoid St. Armands Circle when they have art and car shows. Enjoy it during less busy times, and do yourself a favor and head to Myakka River State Park instead.