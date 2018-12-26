Make 2019 Your Best Year Yet With These Four Fab Finds

Let’s Get Physical

Is working out more one of your New Year’s resolutions? A cute yet functional outfit may make hitting the treadmill more bearable. Lululemon’s Fast and Free leggings ($128) are made of quick-drying, sweat-wicking Nulux fabric, and Lycra adds a little stretch. They’re high-rise, too, so they keep everything tucked in. Pair with the brand’s Energy bra ($98) and you’ll be best-dressed at the gym. Lululemon, 140 University Town Center Drive, #275, Sarasota, (941) 256-3850

Skin Is In

Make great skin a goal for 2019 and bring out your inner glow with Kjaer Weis’ Beautiful Oil, made from a blend of rose hip, olive, sweet almond and jojoba oils, as well as dioscorea batatas root (also known as “the root of light”) and rosemary extract, among other organic ingredients. This soothing oil can be used as a moisturizer, make-up primer—we’ve even been known to slather it on our arms and legs. $150 for 30ml at The Met, 35 S. Boulevard of Presidents, Sarasota, (941) 388-3991

Plan On It

A new planner is essential for the new year. If it’s pretty, that just makes writing down those appointments feel extra special. We love this one from Rifle Paper Co., with its easy-to-fold spiral binding and whimsical floral print ($34). There are month and day views and a contacts section, too. Write-On Sarasota, 1423 First St., Sarasota, (941) 953-2800

What a LARQ

Staying hydrated is a must for health. The new LARQ bottle purifies water and eliminates the need to buy wasteful plastic water bottles. LARQ, which began as a Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1.3 million, removes more than 99.9 percent of harmful, odor-causing germs via UV-C light at just the touch of a button—and cleans itself every two hours, too. $95, livelarq.com