Hospital Acquires New Robot to Treat Lung Cancer Patients

From left to right: Sarasota Memorial Hospital interventional pulmonologist Joseph Seaman, respiratory therapist Wendy LaChaunce and thoracic surgeon Paul Chomiak Image: Courtesy Kim Savage

Sarasota Memorial Hospital recently acquired a robot that will be used to improve treatment of lung cancer patients. The robot is part of Auris Health’s Monarch Platform and includes a flexible robotic endoscope that doctors use to navigate and search delicate, distant branches of the lung to obtain tissue samples from hard-to-reach nodules for biopsies. Sarasota Memorial will be among just 10 hospitals in the United States to deploy the system in 2019 in an effort to diagnose lung cancer at earlier, more treatable stages.