Wealth Management Firm Names New President

Allegiant Private Advisors recently promoted Benjamin Jones, who currently serves as the firm's chief investment officer, to the role of president.

By Staff 12/21/2018 at 11:00am

Benjamin Jones

Image: Courtesy Jamie Jalwan

Sarasota's Allegiant Private Advisors recently promoted Benjamin Jones, who currently serves as the firm's chief investment officer, to the role of president. Allegiant co-founder Martin Kossoff, who has served as president since the firm was established in 1997, will assume the role of chairman. Jones joined Allegiant in 2005 and has been active in the community through nonprofits and professional associations such as the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, the Young Leaders Alliance, The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and Forty Carrots Family Center.

