Pulitzer-Winning Historian Speaks in Sarasota on Jan. 15

Jack E. Davis Image: Fred Lopez

Jack E. Davis, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea, will speak in Sarasota at an event sponsored by Sarasota Magazine and the Gulf Coast CEO Forum. The event takes place 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Selby Public Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota. Davis' book covers the history of the Gulf of Mexico, examining its sea life, catastrophic oil spills and storms and more. You can read more about Davis here and you can read an excerpt from The Gulf here. Tickets to his talk are $20.