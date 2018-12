Blue Heron Park Image: Courtesy Kelley Volenec

West Villages Florida recently opened its first public park, Blue Heron Park. The 33-acre park includes 2 miles of walking and running trails, areas for bird watching and a dog park. Designed to be environmentally friendly, the park was made with sustainable features, such as solar power and recycled building materials. The park is located at 501 N. River Road, Venice.