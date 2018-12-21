Building Housing Downtown Pizzeria Sold for $355,000

2289 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

John Rattigan recently purchased 2,539 square feet of commercial space located at 2289 and 2291 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, from Michael and Lisa Fasanelli for $355,000. The property, located on the northwest corner of Ringling Boulevard and Lime Avenue, houses the Ringling Pizza Grill, which seats 52 patrons and includes a large bar and pool table. The property’s other current tenant is Group Z Signs. Eric Massey of Michael Saunders & Company handled the transaction.