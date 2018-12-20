Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 20-26

Lights in Bloom Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Dec. 20-23, 26-30 and Jan. 1-6

Two million lights in a rainbow of colors illuminate Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in this merry and bright annual holiday tradition. Live music, food vendors, children’s games and a whole lot more.

Itzhak Perlman Image: Courtesy Perlman Music Program Suncoast

Dec. 22-Jan. 5

Violin superstar Itzhak Perlman and his wife, Toby, once again have brought 31 of the world’s best young string students to Sarasota for the Perlman Music Program (PMP) Suncoast Winter Residency—and there will be nearly two dozen opportunities to hear them perform, most of them free. The fun starts Saturday and culminates Jan. 5 with a 15th Anniversary Celebration Concert at the Opera House. All the details here.

Dec. 23

The Sport of Kings is gearing up for a new season at the Sarasota Polo club in Lakewood Ranch. Sunday’s match starts at 1 p.m., but tailgating’s half the fun—gates open at 10.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Dec. 22

The beloved 1964 stop-animation TV show comes to life as a theatrical event on the Van Wezel stage, with “the most famous reindeer of all” and his buddies Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and the Abominable Snow Monster. Special 6:30 p.m. curtain time so even your youngest kids can attend.

The Music Man Image: John Revisky

Closes Dec. 29

Calling all procrastinators: The Asolo Rep’s lively production of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man closes Dec. 29. Our own Kay Kipling says it “touches all the right notes.” Learn about leading man Noah Racey here and read her full review here.

Dec. 22

Sarasota Film Festival screens the modern holiday classic film as part of its new Cinematheque series at its new venue at 500 Tallevast Road, near the Sarasota Bradenton airport. Everybody now: All I want for Christmas is you….

Dec. 22

Three centuries of festive music are on the program—well, a sample from each of them—when the Sarasota Orchestra and Sarasota Contemporary Dance join for this 75-minute Discoveries concert at the Opera House.