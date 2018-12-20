Local Graduation Rates Up

The graduation rate in Sarasota County schools increased by 4.1 percentage points this year, while the rate increased by 4.3 points in Manatee County, according to new data released by the Florida Department of Education. In Sarasota County, the graduation rate rose from 85.7 percent to 89.8 percent between the 2016-2017 school year and the 2017-2018 school year, while in Manatee County, the rate increased from 81.1 percent to 85.4 percent. The Sarasota County rate was above the statewide rate of 86.1 percent, while the Manatee County rate remained below the statewide figure.