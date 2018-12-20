Yoga and Brunch at the Westin, Tea Time and More Local Dining Events

Friday, Dec. 28

Motorworks Brewing is back with another Beer Garden Bazaar. From 6-10 p.m., 30 local vendors will gather around Motorworks' huge patio oak tree—the perfect backdrop for a night of good beer and local finds.

Tea time, anyone? Banyan Tree Chocolate Cafe is opening its doors for tea from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be finger sandwiches, English scones and, of course, tea! Reservations can be made by calling (941) 923-2462.

Yoga will be held in the Triton ballroom from 8-9 a.m. Tickets are $35 per person and include yoga mats, towels, brunch and a beverage. Brunch will be served at the rooftop bar and will feature chocolate fondue and mimosas. Parking not included; the Westin will accept donations to support the Dharma Footprint Project. RSVP required.

Sunday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 27

Sundays are getting creative. Starting at 6 p.m., Cock & Bull is opening its doors for a weekly arts n' crafts session. Grab a craft beer and let those creative juices flow.