Yoga and Brunch at the Westin, Tea Time and More Local Dining Events

Including a Beer Garden Bazaar and crafts and draft at Cock & Bull.

By Giulia Heyward 12/20/2018 at 12:27pm

Image: Shutterstock

Beer Garden Bazaar

Friday, Dec. 28 

Motorworks Brewing is back with another Beer Garden Bazaar. From 6-10 p.m., 30 local vendors will gather around Motorworks' huge patio oak tree—the perfect backdrop for a night of good beer and local finds. 

Holiday Afternoon Tea

Friday, Dec. 28

Tea time, anyone? Banyan Tree Chocolate Cafe is opening its doors for tea from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be finger sandwiches, English scones and, of course, tea! Reservations can be made by calling (941) 923-2462. 

Goodbye, 2018: Yoga and Brunch at the Westin

Friday, Dec. 28

Yoga will be held in the Triton ballroom from 8-9 a.m. Tickets are $35 per person and include yoga mats, towels, brunch and a beverage. Brunch will be served at the rooftop bar and will feature chocolate fondue and mimosas. Parking not included; the Westin will accept donations to support the Dharma Footprint Project. RSVP required

Crafts and Draft

Sunday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 27 

Sundays are getting creative. Starting at 6 p.m., Cock & Bull is opening its doors for a weekly arts n' crafts session. Grab a craft beer and let those creative juices flow.  

