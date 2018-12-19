  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Retail

New Furniture and Art Store Opens

Byron Schenk recently opened Curios at 821 Apricot Ave., Sarasota.

By Staff 12/19/2018 at 11:56am

Byron Schenk

Image: Courtesy Kim Livengood

Byron Schenk recently opened a new store, Curios, at 821 Apricot Ave., Sarasota. The 1,000-square-foot shop offers furniture, art, sculptures, knick-knacks and more. Schenk also has a large collection of vintage ceramic frogs.

Filed under
shopping, Biz Daily, retail
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Milk is Magic

Inside Artisan Cheese Company's New Rosemary District Shop

12:13pm By Jonathan Davide-Goodman

WEEKLY PLANNER

Beer Tasting, Chef Judi's Cookbook Signing and More Local Dining Events

10:37am By Giulia Heyward

Fresh Start

What to Do This New Year's Eve

12/18/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Year in Review

Our Top 10 Food Stories of 2018

12/18/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Events

Individual Tickets for Town Hall Lecture Series Now on Sale

11:52am By Staff

Fresh Start

What to Do This New Year's Eve

12/18/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Best of the Year

Our Top 10 Stories of 2018

12/18/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Men, Whiskey and Watches 2018

12/17/2018 Photography by Robert Castro

Review

Florida Studio Theatre Explores the Mysterious World of Straight White Men

12/17/2018 By Kay Kipling

Entertainment

Season Two of MTV's Siesta Key Starts Jan. 22

12/17/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

New Furniture and Art Store Opens

11:56am By Staff

Data

Florida Consumer Confidence Drops for Fourth Straight Month

11:09am By Staff

Best of the Year

Our Top 10 Stories of 2018

12/18/2018 By Staff

Beauty 101

Organic Beauty 101: How to Keep Your Skin Hydrated in the Dry Winter Months

12/17/2018 By Heather Saba

Beauty

Wellness Center Begins Offering 'Cryoskin' Treatments

12/12/2018 By Staff

Sparkle and Shine

Kendra Scott Opens at The Mall at University Town Center

12/07/2018 By Heather Saba

Home & Real Estate

Plant Sale Preview

Selby Gardens Holiday Tree Bromeliads Go on Sale Jan. 10

12/18/2018 By Ilene Denton

Best of the Year

Our Top 10 Stories of 2018

12/18/2018 By Staff

Building History

Conversations at the Crocker Continues Jan. 8 with “Owning a Historic Home”

12/17/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 1950S Time Capsule in Nokomis

12/14/2018 By Robert Plunket

Design

Architecture Firm Adds Two New Designers

12/13/2018 By Staff

Deals

Medical Office Park Sold for $5.9 Million

12/13/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Best of the Year

Our Top 10 Stories of 2018

12/18/2018 By Staff

Education

School District Names New Principal at Lakewood Ranch High

12/18/2018 By Staff

Education

Next Lifelong Learning Institute Semester Begins Jan. 14

12/18/2018 By Staff

Construction

Builder Renovates 760-Seat Auditorium for Bradenton Church

12/18/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Men, Whiskey and Watches 2018

12/17/2018 Photography by Robert Castro

Education

Venice YMCA Opens New Early Learning Center

12/17/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Grant Will Fund Cancer Patient Navigation Program

12/18/2018 By Staff

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dentist Opens New Office in Lakewood Ranch

12/06/2018 By Staff

Construction

Builder Completes Nonprofit's New Aquatic Therapy Facility

12/05/2018 By Staff

Super Sunscreens

5 Sunscreens Dermatologists Swear By

12/03/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Hemp Health Craze

CBD Is Smoking Hot in Retail—How Do You Tell the Good From the Bad?

12/03/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe