Beer Tasting, Chef Judi's Cookbook Signing and More Local Dining Events

The Market at Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Dec. 19

This open-air evening market at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch runs every Wednesday from December through April from 3-7 p.m. Some of the delicious offerings this season include dairy, eggs, fresh breads, honey, specialty spices and rubs, baked goods and prepared foods. This week: Santa will be strolling the market, there'll be a live reading of The Night Before Christmas, carolers will be bringing the holiday spirit and Kinspoke will be hosting a holiday wreath-making class. Plus, Chef Rov will be sharing how to make some tasty side dishes for your holiday table.

Friday, Dec. 21

Join Sarasota Honey Company for a bee tour that takes guests into the world of beekeeping. See worker bees at their job and enjoy free samples of raw honey while getting an education in bee agriculture and the benefits of honey.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Chef Judi Gallagher (a longtime Sarasota Magazine contributing food and wine editor) is making an appearance at noon at the Spice & Tea Exchange of Sarasota. She'll be singing copies of her cookbook, making this a must-see event for foodies everywhere.

Sunday, Dec. 23

It's the last chance to see Santa in action before he rounds up his reindeer for Christmas. Starting at 2 p.m. at Vitality Bowls, kids can line up to take a photo with Santa while parents can snack on healthy superfoods.