Selby Gardens Holiday Tree Bromeliads Go on Sale Jan. 10

Selby Gardens holiday bromeliad tree. Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

It’s a Marie Selby Botanical Gardens holiday tradition: a Christmas tree composed of hundreds of bromeliads is erected in front of the Payne Mansion and lit over the two weeks of Lights in Bloom festivities (set to begin Dec. 20).

It’s also a tradition that, after the New Year, the tree is dismantled, and those bromeliads are sold at excellent prices to an eager public.

This year, the tree is made of 587 bromeliads in three varieties: Neoregelia "Green Apples, Neoregalia "Valentines" and Neoregalia "Fireball." The post-holiday sale will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. The Green Apples and the Valentines will be $10 each, and the Fireballs will be $6 each.

There is no limit to the number of plants you can purchase, but you are advised to bring your own basket or wagon to carry them away.