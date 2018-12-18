Best of the Year
Our Top 10 Stories of 2018
Here's what you read over and over again this year.
An Interview with Phlur Fragrances' Eric Korman
PHLUR is an ethically conscious brand. Heather Dunhill endorses its claim that the scents feels as good as they smell.
Three Restaurants Worth the Drive to Venice
Chef Judi highlights three Venice restaurants serving up seriously delicious fare.
What Does the Future Hold for Sarasota?
Does bigger mean better?
The Best Tacos in Sarasota
We admit it. We’re addicted to this humble Mexican street food.
The Next Hot Neighborhoods
Five under-the-radar places that are ready to rise.
Best of Sarasota 2018: The Readers' Poll
Readers weighed in on their picks for the Best of Sarasota 2018.
Best of Sarasota 2018: Best New Food and Drink
Here’s what we ate, drank and loved this year.
New Restaurant and Event Space Coming to Downtown
Sage is scheduled to open in the former home of Ceviche Tapas Bar & Restaurant.
A Green Bay Packers Fan Finds Luck at Goodwill
A helmet worn by former Packers cornerback Tyrone Williams in the 1998 Super Bowl cost one local fan $4.99.
Are We in Another Real Estate Bubble?
“We’re very overdue for a recession,” says Chris McCarty, director of the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research.