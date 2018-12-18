Our Top 10 Stories of 2018

PHLUR is an ethically conscious brand. Heather Dunhill endorses its claim that the scents feels as good as they smell.

Chef Judi highlights three Venice restaurants serving up seriously delicious fare.

Does bigger mean better?

We admit it. We’re addicted to this humble Mexican street food.

Five under-the-radar places that are ready to rise.

Readers weighed in on their picks for the Best of Sarasota 2018.

Here’s what we ate, drank and loved this year.

Sage is scheduled to open in the former home of Ceviche Tapas Bar & Restaurant.

A helmet worn by former Packers cornerback Tyrone Williams in the 1998 Super Bowl cost one local fan $4.99.

“We’re very overdue for a recession,” says Chris McCarty, director of the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research.