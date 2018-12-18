Year in Review
Our Top 10 Food Stories of 2018
From top tacos to a local pastry chef in the national spotlight, here are our most delicious articles of the year.
Three Restaurants Worth the Drive to Venice
Chef Judi highlights three Venice restaurants serving up seriously delicious fare.
The Best Tacos in Sarasota-Manatee
We admit it. We’re addicted to this humble Mexican street food.
Best of Sarasota 2018: Best New Food and Drink
Here’s what we ate, drank and loved this year.
New Restaurant and Event Space Coming to Downtown
Sage is scheduled to open in the former home of Ceviche Tapas Bar & Restaurant.
Shake Shack is Coming to Sarasota
Will Shake Shack shake up the local burger scene?
Five-O Donut Co Opening Second Location
Christine Nordstrom plans to open a second Five-O at 7119 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, in September.
Sarasota Pastry Chef Wins Food Network Competition
Ritz-Carlton executive pastry chef Lyndsy McDonald swapped candy canes for candy corn to win Food Network’s 2018 Halloween Baking Championship.
A Round-Up of New Restaurant Openings and Closings
A beloved favorite shutters; the Rosemary District expands.
The 25 Best Lunch Spots in Sarasota
Where to go, what to order and how to relish the midday meal.