Next Lifelong Learning Institute Semester Begins Jan. 14

Vickie Oldham, who will lead a course on 'Newtown History Makers' for Ringling College of Art and Design's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Image: Mimi Bivens

Registration for the winter semester of Ringling College of Art and Design's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute has begun. This season's lineup includes more than 100 classes, workshops, lectures and other programs covering subjects such as art appreciation, culture and travel, health and wellness, global politics, science, philosophy, religion and more. The winter semester begins Monday, Jan. 14, and runs through Friday, March 8. View the Institute's catalogue online.