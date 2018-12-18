What to Do This New Year's Eve

Dec. 31

Who needs a traditional ball drop? While the pineapple won't drop until midnight, Sarasotans can start arriving at 1 p.m. to the intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue for the big annual downtown party. Featuring outdoor art galleries and live music, there's plenty to do until then. More information can be found online.

Dec. 31

The best way to enjoy fireworks is with a classic bonfire. Starting at 6 p.m., toast marshmallows around the fire with the entire family at Historic Spanish Point. Tickets for this family-friendly event are available online.

Dec. 31

Jay White takes the stage in a benefit concert with proceeds going to the Parkinson Place and the Parkinson Research Foundation. Starting at 9 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; enjoy renditions of Neil Diamond classics paired with cocktails, food and an after party with local dance band, Chameleon. Tickets are available online.

Dec. 31

Completely furnished with glowing furniture, this is a party to quite literally illuminate the night. Starting at 9 p.m. at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, where you can enjoy a huge dance floor, live music and bottomless champagne. JPan Sushi & Grill, Seasons 52 and Der Dutchman will be supplying the New Year's feast. It's a party with a cause, with proceeds benefiting the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota.

Dec. 31

The last meal of the year should be celebrated in style. The resort is hosting a three-course New Year's Eve dinner and cocktail party from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. at its signature restaurant, Eliza Ann's Coastal Kitchen. Featuring king crab bisque, butter-poached Maine lobster tail, and bourbon budino and pecan shortbread, it'll be a tough act to follow for 2019. Tickets are available on OpenTable.

Dec. 31

The Westin Sarasota is opening its doors for the second annual New Year's theme function. Featuring a four-hour top shelf open bar, plenty of hors d'oeuvres and live entertainment, the entire experience comes with each purchased ticket.

Dec. 31

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is hosting a black-tie event in the garden, with the classics of any good party, from a four-course sit-down dinner to live music and a tropical background for that champagne toast. More information can be found on its website.

Dec. 31

Breaking with tradition, the Sarasota Sky Bar is inviting guests to a creepy costume party. Arrive at 7 p.m. in your ghoulish gowns for a countdown to the next rebirth.