Grant Will Fund Cancer Patient Navigation Program

The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recently awarded a $680,540 grant to the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation to help establish an oncology patient navigation program at the Sarasota Memorial Cancer Institute. The funds will be used to build a team of dedicated patient navigators specializing in specific cancer types, with advanced certifications through the Association for Oncology Nurses and Patient Navigators. Patient navigation is a major component of the Cancer Institute’s vision of providing comprehensive cancer care to patients in the Sarasota region. Our area sees more than 5,500 newly diagnosed cancer cases each year.