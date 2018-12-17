Venice YMCA Opens New Early Learning Center

The Sunshine Education Academy Image: Courtesy Erin Chokr

The SKY Family YMCA recently unveiled its new Sunshine Education Academy early learning center. The center will serve children from six weeks of age through voluntary prekindergarten. The new facility mixes modern teaching with traditional learning techniques, with the mission of cultivating each student’s capacity for independent thinking, moral courage and more. The center is located at 701 Center Blvd., Venice. Work on the new facility started in August 2017.