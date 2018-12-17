  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Cocktails & Spirits

Making Spirits Bright

Pangea Serves Up Christmas Cocktails at 'Miracle' Holiday Pop-Up

Christmas Carol Barrel, anyone?

By Megan McDonald 12/17/2018 at 2:49pm

This year's Miracle cocktail menu features 10 drinks and two shots, including the Run Run Rudolph (pictured) with gin, mulled wine puree, lemon and Prosecco.

Image: Melissa Hom

A miracle has come to downtown Sarasota—in the form of a holiday cocktail pop-up.

At Pangea Alchemy Lab on Main Street, founder, owner and mixologist Brad Coburn has long been known for his creative craft cocktails. So it makes sense that Miracle, which started in New York City at a cocktail bar called Mace in 2014, came calling.

The Miracle concept proved so popular at Mace (think: lines around the block, a social media stampede) that its founder decided to sell the concept to other bars around the world. Each location serves up playful cocktails that utilize traditional holiday flavors such as pumpkin, butterscotch and gingerbread—all served in kitschy Santa mugs and other vintage-inspired, holiday-themed barware that are also available for purchase (a portion of the proceeds goes to Action Against Hunger). This year, there are 80 bars participating in Miracle across the globe.

So why did Coburn decide to get Pangea involved?

"I thought, 'Hey, let's try to get our bar program in Sarasota on the national market,'" he explains. "And it's a neat thing that doesn't take itself too seriously."

Holiday decorations at Pangea Alchemy Lab

Image: Megan McDonald

The Miracle menu features 10 holiday-themed cocktails as well as two shots: "nice" (rum, peppermint, chocolate) and "naughty" (bourbon and cinnamon). Coburn says that customer favorites so far include Jingle Balls Nog (an eggnog with Pedro Ximenez sherry and brown butter), the Snowball Old Fashioned (made with butterscotch rye and spiced brown sugar) and the Christmapolitan, a refreshing take on a cosmpolitan (recipe follows).

Each bar participating in the pop-up adheres to the same menu, but drinks can be tweaked depending on the market. "For example, the Bad Santa—a hot milk punch—comes hot, but some people have made it cold," Coburn says.

The Yippie Ki Yay Mother F***er is made with sweet potato, Barbados rum, cachaca, Trinidad overproof rum, dry curacao, marshmallow orgeat and lime.

Image: Melissa Hom

The Koala-La La La, La La La La comes with a tiny koala accessory dressed in holiday garb.

Image: Melissa Hom

The Miracle menu will be available until Dec. 23, and Coburn says that his customers have been enjoying it. "We actually had some folks from Venice come up that heard about it on NPR," he says. "They were like, 'There's no way that we have this in Sarasota,' then they went online and saw we were participating."

"People seem to dig it," he continues. "And it's a way for us to promote Sarasota—and prove that you can be a craft bar and not take yourself too seriously."

Pangea is located at 1564 Main St. and opens daily at 6 p.m. Can't make it to the bar, but still want to enjoy a festive holiday cocktail? Try the recipe for Miracle's Christmapolitan, made with vodka, St. Germain, vermouth, lime juice, a spritz of absinthe and a spiced cranberry sauce. Happy drinking!

Miracle's Christmapolitan

Image: Melissa Hom

Christmapolitan

2 oz. vodka

¼ oz. St. Germain liqueur

¼ oz. dry vermouth (Noilly Prat)

1 oz. spiced cranberry sauce (recipe follows)

¾ oz. lime juice

Absinthe spray

Spray a chilled coupe with one mist of absinthe. Place all ingredients in shaker. Shake and fine strain into the prepared coupe. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

Spiced Cranberry Sauce

Note: This makes a whopping 68 oz. of spiced cranberry sauce (enough for 68 Christmapolitans)—make it for a crowd, and/or reserve the extra for another use.

32 oz. 100% cranberry juice

1 can (14 oz /397g) jellied cranberry sauce

16 oz. water

580g brown sugar

230g white sugar

4 oz. orange juice

20g orange zest

6 cinnamon sticks

5g whole allspice

5g Kosher salt

3g freshly grated nutmeg

2g ground cloves

Heat all dry spices till aromatic in a medium saucepan. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil over medium heat. Once boiling, reduce heat to maintain a simmer for 15 minutes (jellied cranberry will break down but may need to be whisked to blend with liquid ingredients). Remove from heat. Allow to cool, then strain with a mesh strainer or chinois. Bottle and refrigerate.

A Christmas Carol Barrel: aged rum, Aquavit, amaro, pumpkin pie, lemon and angostura bitters. 

Image: Melissa Hom

Filed under
Pangea Lounge, holidays, Christmas, cocktails
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Making Spirits Bright

Pangea Serves Up Christmas Cocktails at 'Miracle' Holiday Pop-Up

12/17/2018 By Megan McDonald

Grand Gingerbread Hotel

You've Got to See The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota's Gingerbread Display

12/12/2018 By Megan McDonald

WEEKLY PLANNER

Wine Tastings, the Rosemary Indie Market and More Local Dining Events

12/12/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Sneak Peek

First Look: The Sarasota Modern Hotel

12/12/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Men, Whiskey and Watches 2018

12/17/2018 Photography by Robert Castro

Review

Florida Studio Theatre Explores the Mysterious World of Straight White Men

12/17/2018 By Kay Kipling

Entertainment

Season Two of MTV's Siesta Key Starts Jan. 22

12/17/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Debutante Ball 2018

12/17/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Jewish Family & Children's Service "It's a Jungle Out There"

12/17/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

The arts

Director of Concert Series to Retire Next June

12/14/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Beauty 101

Organic Beauty 101: How to Keep Your Skin Hydrated in the Dry Winter Months

12/17/2018 By Heather Saba

Beauty

Wellness Center Begins Offering 'Cryoskin' Treatments

12/12/2018 By Staff

Sparkle and Shine

Kendra Scott Opens at The Mall at University Town Center

12/07/2018 By Heather Saba

Retail

Holiday Gift Card Spending Expected to Rise

12/07/2018 By Staff

'Tis the Season

Liz Taylor and Olivia D'Amico of Kinspoke Want to Bring the Community Together This Holiday Season

12/05/2018 By Megan McDonald

Super Sunscreens

5 Sunscreens Dermatologists Swear By

12/03/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Building History

Conversations at the Crocker Continues Jan. 8 with “Owning a Historic Home”

12/17/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 1950S Time Capsule in Nokomis

12/14/2018 By Robert Plunket

Design

Architecture Firm Adds Two New Designers

12/13/2018 By Staff

Deals

Medical Office Park Sold for $5.9 Million

12/13/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Longboat Key Office Adds Three New Realtors

12/11/2018 By Staff

Top Sale

Casey Key Notches Its Highest Sale of the Year

12/10/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Limelight

Men, Whiskey and Watches 2018

12/17/2018 Photography by Robert Castro

Education

Venice YMCA Opens New Early Learning Center

12/17/2018 By Staff

Retail

Bookstore Sales Up in October After Two Months of Declines

12/17/2018 By Staff

Technology

Grant Will Help Libraries Build Seven 'Creation Stations'

12/17/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Debutante Ball 2018

12/17/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Jewish Family & Children's Service "It's a Jungle Out There"

12/17/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dentist Opens New Office in Lakewood Ranch

12/06/2018 By Staff

Construction

Builder Completes Nonprofit's New Aquatic Therapy Facility

12/05/2018 By Staff

Super Sunscreens

5 Sunscreens Dermatologists Swear By

12/03/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Hemp Health Craze

CBD Is Smoking Hot in Retail—How Do You Tell the Good From the Bad?

12/03/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health care

Number of Uninsured Children Rises

11/30/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe