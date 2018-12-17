Pangea Serves Up Christmas Cocktails at 'Miracle' Holiday Pop-Up

This year's Miracle cocktail menu features 10 drinks and two shots, including the Run Run Rudolph (pictured) with gin, mulled wine puree, lemon and Prosecco. Image: Melissa Hom

A miracle has come to downtown Sarasota—in the form of a holiday cocktail pop-up.

At Pangea Alchemy Lab on Main Street, founder, owner and mixologist Brad Coburn has long been known for his creative craft cocktails. So it makes sense that Miracle, which started in New York City at a cocktail bar called Mace in 2014, came calling.

The Miracle concept proved so popular at Mace (think: lines around the block, a social media stampede) that its founder decided to sell the concept to other bars around the world. Each location serves up playful cocktails that utilize traditional holiday flavors such as pumpkin, butterscotch and gingerbread—all served in kitschy Santa mugs and other vintage-inspired, holiday-themed barware that are also available for purchase (a portion of the proceeds goes to Action Against Hunger). This year, there are 80 bars participating in Miracle across the globe.

So why did Coburn decide to get Pangea involved?

"I thought, 'Hey, let's try to get our bar program in Sarasota on the national market,'" he explains. "And it's a neat thing that doesn't take itself too seriously."

Holiday decorations at Pangea Alchemy Lab Image: Megan McDonald

The Miracle menu features 10 holiday-themed cocktails as well as two shots: "nice" (rum, peppermint, chocolate) and "naughty" (bourbon and cinnamon). Coburn says that customer favorites so far include Jingle Balls Nog (an eggnog with Pedro Ximenez sherry and brown butter), the Snowball Old Fashioned (made with butterscotch rye and spiced brown sugar) and the Christmapolitan, a refreshing take on a cosmpolitan (recipe follows).

Each bar participating in the pop-up adheres to the same menu, but drinks can be tweaked depending on the market. "For example, the Bad Santa—a hot milk punch—comes hot, but some people have made it cold," Coburn says.

The Yippie Ki Yay Mother F***er is made with sweet potato, Barbados rum, cachaca, Trinidad overproof rum, dry curacao, marshmallow orgeat and lime. Image: Melissa Hom

The Koala-La La La, La La La La comes with a tiny koala accessory dressed in holiday garb. Image: Melissa Hom

The Miracle menu will be available until Dec. 23, and Coburn says that his customers have been enjoying it. "We actually had some folks from Venice come up that heard about it on NPR," he says. "They were like, 'There's no way that we have this in Sarasota,' then they went online and saw we were participating."

"People seem to dig it," he continues. "And it's a way for us to promote Sarasota—and prove that you can be a craft bar and not take yourself too seriously."

Pangea is located at 1564 Main St. and opens daily at 6 p.m. Can't make it to the bar, but still want to enjoy a festive holiday cocktail? Try the recipe for Miracle's Christmapolitan, made with vodka, St. Germain, vermouth, lime juice, a spritz of absinthe and a spiced cranberry sauce. Happy drinking!

Miracle's Christmapolitan Image: Melissa Hom

Christmapolitan

2 oz. vodka

¼ oz. St. Germain liqueur

¼ oz. dry vermouth (Noilly Prat)

1 oz. spiced cranberry sauce (recipe follows)

¾ oz. lime juice

Absinthe spray

Spray a chilled coupe with one mist of absinthe. Place all ingredients in shaker. Shake and fine strain into the prepared coupe. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

Spiced Cranberry Sauce

Note: This makes a whopping 68 oz. of spiced cranberry sauce (enough for 68 Christmapolitans)—make it for a crowd, and/or reserve the extra for another use.

32 oz. 100% cranberry juice

1 can (14 oz /397g) jellied cranberry sauce

16 oz. water

580g brown sugar

230g white sugar

4 oz. orange juice

20g orange zest

6 cinnamon sticks

5g whole allspice

5g Kosher salt

3g freshly grated nutmeg

2g ground cloves

Heat all dry spices till aromatic in a medium saucepan. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil over medium heat. Once boiling, reduce heat to maintain a simmer for 15 minutes (jellied cranberry will break down but may need to be whisked to blend with liquid ingredients). Remove from heat. Allow to cool, then strain with a mesh strainer or chinois. Bottle and refrigerate.