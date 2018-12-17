Organic Beauty 101: How to Keep Your Skin Hydrated in the Dry Winter Months

Today, I’m sharing a few essential organic skincare products to help hydrate you during these dry winter months.

Last week I stopped into Bluemercury on Main Street to do a little holiday shopping and while I was there, I learned about a few luxury organic skincare lines.

I love all beauty products, but one section of the beauty world that I have yet to experiment with is organic beauty. Although I’m pretty sure I’ll never go full Kourtney Kardashian—you know, like switch over fully to organic skincare or makeup—any help I can get with avoiding certain toxins and pollutants, I’ll try and hopefully implement in my beauty routine.

Prior to this beauty lesson at Bluemercury, I don’t think I could tell you a name of a brand that was considered organic—besides maybe a few labels I’ve seen randomly at Whole Foods or Target. So to start, let me explain a little bit about what separates organic beauty from its counterpart. Essentially, organic beauty is the formulation of cosmetic products using organically farmed ingredients. Certified organic products don’t test on animals, have no controversial chemicals, no parabens or phthalates, and no synthetic colors, dyes or fragrances. Plus, organic products have less toxins and are just as potent.

Our skin absorbs 60 percent of what we put on it—so even if you aren’t using all organic beauty products, replacing just a few products in your daily routine can help reduce the amount of toxins you're putting into your body (and into the environment).

Below, I’m sharing a few new-to-me organic brands and what they're all about. I’ve also rounded up a few of the products I tried, and a few more that I’m looking to try, that are perfect organic alternatives to help your skin stay moisturized and healthy during these cooler, drier months.

Indie Lee

After living through a life-threatening brain tumor (that seemed to be a result of environmental toxins), Indie Lee wanted to start a chic and eco-friendly skincare line. Indie Lee is centered around the idea of "green glamour."

⭐ Indie Lee Squalane Facial Cream, $70 — Soothe, hydrate and protect your skin. This reparative, vitamin-rich blend of avocado, jojoba and squalane oils moisturizer also has hyaluronic acid to ensure your skin appears plumped and hydrated. Antioxidant rosehip seed oil helps even skin tone and protect against environmental stressors. Heather approved!

Indie Lee COQ-10 Toner, $32 — Hydrate and rebalance your skin’s pH level with this hyaluronic acid and aloe vera-based toner. Alcohol-free and formulated with antioxidant CoQ-10 and sage, this non-dying formula leaves skin primed and protected from pollution and environmental aggressors.

Indie Lee Grapefruit Citrus Bath Soak, $28 — A blend of pink Himalayan, Dead Sea, Atlantic and Pacific sea salts, paired with refreshing citrus essential oils to detoxify skin, improve circulation, relieve aching muscles and deliver softer, more supple skin.

⭐ Indie Lee Blemish Lotion, $26 — Talc-free overnight drying lotion that uses colloidal sulfur and salicylic acid together to draw out impurities. Heather approved!

Also try:

Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser, $32

Odacite

This brand believes in detoxification and restoration.

⭐ Odacite Aventurine Kiss Lip Serum, $44 — Triple-action serum that addresses the vertical lines of the lip area, helps prevent dryness and restores the lips’ natural plumpness. Heather approved!

⭐ Odacite Aloe + Immortelle Hydra Repair, $39 — A facial mist that infuses skin with anti-aging actives and hydration. Heather approved!

Odacite All-Embracing Serum Watermelon + Hibiscus Crystal Infused Hydration, $95 — Long-lasting hydration to combat head-to-toe dryness. Lightweight watermelon seed oil absorbs quickly, leaving the skin moisturized without being greasy.

Also try:

Odacite Green Ceremony Cleanser, $55

Odacite Synergie Immediate Skin Perfecting Beauty Mask, $59

OSEA

Family run and operated since 1996, OSEA is non-toxic, vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and made in the USA. OSEA uses a natural blend of potent organic seaweed concentrates, combined with lush botanicals and essential oils to deliver effective natural skin care solutions.

OSEA Vitamin C Probiotic Polish, $108 — Vitamin C and a vegan probiotic exfoliant instantly brightens as it polishes to reveal luminous, vibrant skin. The ultra-potent, preservative-free formula is kept fresh until activated with water, transforming it into a creamy paste for a youthful, luminous glow.

OSEA Essential Hydrating Oil, $32 — Ultra luxe, hydrating botanical oil restores a healthy luster to the skin. Naturally rich jojoba and sesame seed oils deliver advanced hydration and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. A blend of lavender, rosewood and geranium essential oils provide a dewy, illuminated complexion.

⭐ OSEA Ocean Cleansing Milk, $48 — A hydrating, creamy cleanser. Organic algae extract contains potent vitamins and minerals that hydrates dry skin and reinforces the appearance of a healthy, balanced, moisture-rich complexion. Heather approved!

Also try:

OSEA Brightening Serum, $60

OSEA Red Algae Mask, $48

One Love Organics

Produced in one of the few ECOCERT labs in the U.S., One Love Organics products are made with the highest-quality plant-based ingredients—no fillers, bases or shortcuts. One Love Organics specializes in holistic skincare packed with antioxidants and vitamins to deliver a fresh, healthy glow.

One Love Organics Skin Dew Coconut Water Cream, $58 — This plant-based formula is crafted with over 50 percent pure, mineral rich coconut water to help combat dehydration and promote balanced, moisture-rich skin.

⭐ One Love Organics Vitamin D Moisture Mist, $39 — Part moisturizer, part toner, this rose-scented mist infuses skin with emollient oils and Vitamin E, via a delayed release delivery system for long lasting hydration. Use after cleansing, as a prep and hydration before your serum or moisturizer. Heather approved!

One Love Organics Skin Savior Multi-Tasking Wonder Balm, $49 — Moisturizes and illuminates skin with an antioxidant-rich blend of coconut oil, mango butter, jojoba and chia.

⭐ One Love Organics Gardenia + Tea Antioxidant Body Serum, $39 — An antioxidant serum mist that intensely nourishes, hydrates and promotes firmer, smoother and more supple skin. This formula features clinically proven Antileukine 6 that helps defend against environmental stressors and elemental dryness. It is ultra-light and easily absorbed, so you can use it alone or layer it with your favorite moisturizer for intense hydration. Heather approved!

Also try:

One Love Organics Vitamin B Enzyme Cleansing Oil + Makeup Remover, $42

Ilia

Ilia believes that clean beauty is more about leaving out harsh chemicals and toxins… it’s about adding skin-healing organic and natural ingredients, while still achieving buildable, wearable hues.

Ilia Cucumber Water Stick, $42 — A cooling toner in stick form adds a quick boost of hydration whenever you need it. The water-based formula awakens, refreshens and even preps skin for moisturizer and makeup. Cucumber pulp has de-puffing benefits, aloe extract helps hydrate and chicory root has anti-inflammatory properties that help stimulate collagen production.

Ilia True Skin Serum Foundation, $54 — A medium-coverage foundation with a silky finish that nourishes your skin with a powerful blend of botanical actives. Aloe leaf, rose hip, jojoba and marula oils smooth irritations, tame redness, plump fine lines and ensure the formula melts into your skin effortlessly for a luminous appearance.

Also try:

Ilia Natural Brightening Eye Primer, $24

Ilia Lip Conditioner, $26

RMS Beauty

RMS Beauty believes in creating a product that is not only non-toxic, but that actually heals and nourishes the skin.

RMS Beauty Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes, $16 — Makeup remover wipes created with raw coconut oil to naturally melt away makeup, dirt and oil for fresh, clean skin. Raw coconut oil is considered the healthiest oil on earth for its high levels of lauric acid, which gives coconut oil its antibacterial, antifungal and antimicrobial properties. These wipes are gentle enough to use on babies.

Also try:

RMS Beauty Wild With Desire Lipstick, $28

RMS Beauty Tint Un Powder, $34

RMS Beauty Mascara Defining Black, $28

RMS Beauty Luminizer X Quad, $48