Grant Will Help Libraries Build Seven 'Creation Stations'

Selby Public Library Image: Rino Landa/Wikimedia Commons

The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recently awarded a $947,544 grant to the Library Foundation for Sarasota County and the Sarasota County library system that will be used to support their Creation Station initiative. Designed to promote interactive, hands-on learning, Creation Stations are dedicated spaces in Sarasota County libraries where children, teenagers and adults come together to design and make things, with the help of a librarian or other trained professional. Patrons can learn how to make and program a robot, create electric circuitry, design and build a product on a 3-D printer, digitize family photos, code, sew a backpack, cook a meal and more. The Barancik Foundation grant will help establish seven Creation Stations at the North Sarasota, Selby, Fruitville, Gulf Gate, Venice, North Port and Englewood libraries.