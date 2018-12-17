  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Architecture

Building History

Conversations at the Crocker Continues Jan. 8 with “Owning a Historic Home”

The Historical Society panel discussion will feature a realtor, a historic salvage expert and an architect.

By Ilene Denton 12/17/2018 at 1:44pm

A 1920s Spanish-style home in Whitfield Estates.

Image: Courtesy Michael Saunders and Company

Do you own a historic home, are thinking of buying one, or simply admire the older homes that give our area so much character?

The Historical Society of Sarasota County will host a panel discussion about owning and curating vintage homes at its next Conversations at the Crocker at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 at the Crocker Memorial Church.

Erin DiFazio

Image: Courtesy Photo

 

Erin DiFazio, a realtor with Premier Plus Realty and a member of both the Historical Society and the Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation, will lead the panel discussion.

DiFazio moved to Sarasota four years ago after spending 10 years as a historic restoration contractor in Connecticut. Of course, historic took on a different meaning there; DiFazio restored homes from the 1700s and 1800s. In our area, historic can mean anything from the Mediterranean Revival residences of the 1920s to the Sarasota School of Architecture homes of the 1950s. “My goal is expanding people’s awareness that there are historic properties here,” she says, “and redefining what historic is.”

Joining her on the panel will be Jesse White, owner of Sarasota Architectural Salvage,  who will talk about the relationship between preservation and demolition and the importance of salvage in preservation, restoration and documentation; and architect Greg Hall, who won an AIA Florida/Caribbean Honor Award of Excellence for his restoration of Paul Rudolph’s midcentury icon, The Umbrella House.

Conversations at the Crocker is free to Historical Society members, $10 at the door for nonmembers. Arrive early and you can tour the adjacent Bidwell-House, circa 1882. Now that’s old. Details here.

 

Filed under
historical homes
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Making Spirits Bright

Pangea Serves Up Christmas Cocktails at 'Miracle' Holiday Pop-Up

12/17/2018 By Megan McDonald

Grand Gingerbread Hotel

You've Got to See The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota's Gingerbread Display

12/12/2018 By Megan McDonald

WEEKLY PLANNER

Wine Tastings, the Rosemary Indie Market and More Local Dining Events

12/12/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Sneak Peek

First Look: The Sarasota Modern Hotel

12/12/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Men, Whiskey and Watches 2018

12/17/2018 Photography by Robert Castro

Review

Florida Studio Theatre Explores the Mysterious World of Straight White Men

12/17/2018 By Kay Kipling

Entertainment

Season Two of MTV's Siesta Key Starts Jan. 22

12/17/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Debutante Ball 2018

12/17/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Jewish Family & Children's Service "It's a Jungle Out There"

12/17/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

The arts

Director of Concert Series to Retire Next June

12/14/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Beauty 101

Organic Beauty 101: How to Keep Your Skin Hydrated in the Dry Winter Months

12/17/2018 By Heather Saba

Beauty

Wellness Center Begins Offering 'Cryoskin' Treatments

12/12/2018 By Staff

Sparkle and Shine

Kendra Scott Opens at The Mall at University Town Center

12/07/2018 By Heather Saba

Retail

Holiday Gift Card Spending Expected to Rise

12/07/2018 By Staff

'Tis the Season

Liz Taylor and Olivia D'Amico of Kinspoke Want to Bring the Community Together This Holiday Season

12/05/2018 By Megan McDonald

Super Sunscreens

5 Sunscreens Dermatologists Swear By

12/03/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Building History

Conversations at the Crocker Continues Jan. 8 with “Owning a Historic Home”

12/17/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 1950S Time Capsule in Nokomis

12/14/2018 By Robert Plunket

Design

Architecture Firm Adds Two New Designers

12/13/2018 By Staff

Deals

Medical Office Park Sold for $5.9 Million

12/13/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Longboat Key Office Adds Three New Realtors

12/11/2018 By Staff

Top Sale

Casey Key Notches Its Highest Sale of the Year

12/10/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Limelight

Men, Whiskey and Watches 2018

12/17/2018 Photography by Robert Castro

Education

Venice YMCA Opens New Early Learning Center

12/17/2018 By Staff

Retail

Bookstore Sales Up in October After Two Months of Declines

12/17/2018 By Staff

Technology

Grant Will Help Libraries Build Seven 'Creation Stations'

12/17/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Debutante Ball 2018

12/17/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Jewish Family & Children's Service "It's a Jungle Out There"

12/17/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dentist Opens New Office in Lakewood Ranch

12/06/2018 By Staff

Construction

Builder Completes Nonprofit's New Aquatic Therapy Facility

12/05/2018 By Staff

Super Sunscreens

5 Sunscreens Dermatologists Swear By

12/03/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Hemp Health Craze

CBD Is Smoking Hot in Retail—How Do You Tell the Good From the Bad?

12/03/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health care

Number of Uninsured Children Rises

11/30/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe