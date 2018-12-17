Retail
Bookstore Sales Up in October After Two Months of Declines
Bookstore sales totaled $699 million in October, up 7.7 percent from $649 million in October 2017.
Sales at American bookstores increased in October after two months of declines, according to new United States Census Bureau data. Bookstore sales totaled $699 million in October, up 7.7 percent from $649 million in October 2017. The new growth follows declines in September (1.1 percent) and August (0.7 percent) and brings bookstore sales even with last year's year-to-date number.