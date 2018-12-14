New Downtown Hotel Opens

The interior of an Embassy Suites By Hilton in Montreal Image: Courtesy newsroom.hilton.com

The new Embassy Suites By Hilton in downtown Sarasota opened on Thursday. Owned by Jebco Ventures, Inc. and managed by Innisfree Hotels, the hotel houses 180 units, including two-room and studio suites. Additional amenities include 3,262 square feet of meeting space, a 24-hour convenience market, a 24-hour business center, a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor pool with a poolside bar and valet service. The hotel is located at 202 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.