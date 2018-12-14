Hospitality
New Downtown Hotel Opens
The new Embassy Suites By Hilton houses 180 units, including two-room and studio suites.
The new Embassy Suites By Hilton in downtown Sarasota opened on Thursday. Owned by Jebco Ventures, Inc. and managed by Innisfree Hotels, the hotel houses 180 units, including two-room and studio suites. Additional amenities include 3,262 square feet of meeting space, a 24-hour convenience market, a 24-hour business center, a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor pool with a poolside bar and valet service. The hotel is located at 202 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.