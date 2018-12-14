Hurricane Michael Insurance Losses Total Almost $4.3 Billion

An aerial photo showing damage from Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida Image: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/Wikimedia Commons

Florida property and business owners have filed more than 131,000 claims related to damage caused by Hurricane Michael, and insured losses total almost $4.3 billion, according to new numbers published by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. More than 79,000 claims were filed by residents in Bay County alone. Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida panhandle on Oct. 10.