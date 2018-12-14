Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

Two Florida airports were recently ranked among the best airports in America for providing on-time holiday travel by the website Magnify Money. Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers was ranked No. 3 in the nation, offering on-time travel 77.2 percent of the time, and Tampa International Airport was ranked No. 4, offering on-time travel 76.5 percent of the time. The two airports with the best track records are those in Honolulu and Maui. The three worst airports in the nation, according to the site, are Chicago's two major airports and Newark Liberty International Airport.