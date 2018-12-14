Director of Concert Series to Retire Next June

John Fischer Image: Barbara Banks

John Fischer will retire from the Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota next June after serving as the organization’s managing director for 17 years. The search for a new executive director to replace Fischer will begin soon; the organization has also adopted a new mission that will go into full effect next season. Fischer first joined the organization in 2001. Since his arrival, the Artist Series has expanded from five concerts each season to 29 and the budget has grown from $25,000 to $650,000.