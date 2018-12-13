Talk on Local Election Results Rescheduled

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner Image: Courtesy Twitter

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner had planned to discuss local election results during a Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations meeting last month, but that talk was delayed by the statewide recounts that took place after the November elections. The new date for Turner's appearance is Monday, Jan. 14. The meeting begins with social time at 6:30 p.m. and Turner's presentation will begin at 7. The event takes place at the Sarasota Garden Club, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota.